31,737 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $89.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.88. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $91.41.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,011,577 shares of company stock valued at $144,269,165. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

