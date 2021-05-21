33,800 Shares in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Acquired by Grand Central Investment Group

Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 33,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,518,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,251 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,687,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 402,030 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 714,282 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 500,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 96,320 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.55. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Pi Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

