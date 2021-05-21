360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Shares of QFIN opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $511.49 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 38.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 407,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 167,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

