$380,000.00 in Sales Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will post sales of $380,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $370,000.00 to $380,000.00. Leap Therapeutics also posted sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $7.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

LPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.50 price objective on Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.62 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,221. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $96.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

