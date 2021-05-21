397 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $125.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.60.

Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

