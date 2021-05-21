$4.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to announce $4.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.90 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $19.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.21 billion to $19.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $20.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $44.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,085 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 78,397 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

