$4.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will post sales of $4.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.96 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $4.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $20.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

NYSE:BKR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,362,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421,048. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $4,430,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

