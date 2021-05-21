430 Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 430 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $339,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,081 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,892,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,670,000 after acquiring an additional 986,388 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,325,000 after acquiring an additional 929,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,380,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,766,000 after acquiring an additional 880,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $111.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $111.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $1.1669 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.46.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

