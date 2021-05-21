$45.10 Million in Sales Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to post $45.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.90 million and the lowest is $43.70 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $43.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $182.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.12 million to $185.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $188.65 million, with estimates ranging from $183.04 million to $195.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $331,730 over the last three months. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.57 million, a P/E ratio of 208.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

