4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 4imprint Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,780 ($36.32).

FOUR opened at GBX 2,820.58 ($36.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,390.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,456.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of £792.19 million and a PE ratio of 361.54. 4imprint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89).

In other 4imprint Group news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.21), for a total value of £44,517.90 ($58,162.92). Also, insider Charles John Brady bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, with a total value of £24,860 ($32,479.75).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

