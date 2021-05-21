$5.40 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post $5.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.44 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $22.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.76 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.55 billion to $25.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,159,000 after acquiring an additional 178,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,819,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,608,000 after acquiring an additional 159,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after acquiring an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.02. The stock had a trading volume of 68,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.63. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

