$530.91 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report sales of $530.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $521.31 million and the highest is $536.00 million. Etsy reported sales of $428.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.87.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,146.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $4.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.56. 2,496,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

