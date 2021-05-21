$541.54 Million in Sales Expected for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will announce sales of $541.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $530.40 million to $548.20 million. Rexnord reported sales of $449.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In other Rexnord news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 2,447 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $122,692.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,844 shares of company stock worth $992,925. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rexnord by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Rexnord by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,984,000 after buying an additional 73,698 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rexnord by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rexnord by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,752,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXN traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.73. The stock had a trading volume of 525,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,572. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. Rexnord has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $52.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

