5,550 Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,550 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

IBP opened at $116.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.42. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBP. Truist Securities raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

