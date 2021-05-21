5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Luc Bertrand Buys 45,000 Shares

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Luc Bertrand purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.87 per share, with a total value of C$128,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,570,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,499,620.

Luc Bertrand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of 5N Plus stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,300.00.

TSE:VNP opened at C$2.91 on Friday. 5N Plus Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.46 and a twelve month high of C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.55. The company has a market cap of C$236.93 million and a P/E ratio of 83.14.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.21.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

