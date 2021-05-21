6,225 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,914,000 after buying an additional 48,371 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,768. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM opened at $119.94 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $122.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.