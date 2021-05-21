780 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 780 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $276.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

