800 Shares in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Logitech International by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 530.4% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Logitech International by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $112.87 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $120.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOGI. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

