85,247 Shares in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 85,247 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,263,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,091,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 33,380 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QNST shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

QNST stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $971.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $305,577.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,954.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,066. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

