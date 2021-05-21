8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 million-$143.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.26 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.21.

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.80. 11,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,174. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $416,421. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

