923 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $149.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $152.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

