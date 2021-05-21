924 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $248.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.69, for a total value of $489,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

