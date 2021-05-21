926 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $114.69 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.76 and a twelve month high of $118.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

