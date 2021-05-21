AAR Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,278 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 411% compared to the average daily volume of 642 call options.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 407,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,602.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,014,511.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,469 shares in the company, valued at $31,954,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in AAR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in AAR by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in AAR by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AIR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,871. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAR will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.