Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Trading Down 3%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF)’s stock price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.90 and last traded at $28.90. 69 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

Separately, HSBC cut Aareal Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76.

Aareal Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAALF)

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

