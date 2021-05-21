Aavegotchi Trading Down 17.7% This Week (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00003140 BTC on exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $45.05 million and $30.35 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00067386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.19 or 0.00974694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00097314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.72 or 0.08930803 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 43,406,227 coins and its circulating supply is 39,926,263 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi.

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

