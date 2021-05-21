Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,376 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 71,317 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

ABT stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.52. The company had a trading volume of 39,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,022. The firm has a market cap of $210.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,797 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

