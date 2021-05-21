Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Position Cut by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Abcam were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $1,509,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Abcam in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $22,768,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,563,000.

Shares of Abcam stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. Abcam plc has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $24.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

