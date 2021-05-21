Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires Shares of 633 Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,943,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $32,338,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,463,000 after acquiring an additional 155,400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Balchem by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 139,375 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Balchem in the first quarter worth about $12,528,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

BCPC opened at $129.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.59 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

