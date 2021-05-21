Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $64,000 in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $54.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of -39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,513,529 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

