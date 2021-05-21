Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $105,000 Investment in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AY. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $36.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

