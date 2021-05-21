Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $52,000 Investment in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

