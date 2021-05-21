Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $93,000 Investment in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,202 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. Research analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

