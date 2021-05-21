Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases 53 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,306.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,272.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,978.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

