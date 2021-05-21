Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes $114,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $77.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,862.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

