Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

