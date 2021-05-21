Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Decreased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

ACN stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.76. 13,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $191.13 and a 12 month high of $294.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

