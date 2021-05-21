accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Numis Securities lowered shares of accesso Technology Group to an add rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

ACSO stock opened at GBX 655 ($8.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £269.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 670.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 497.22. accesso Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a one year high of GBX 739 ($9.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.90.

In related news, insider Bill Russell acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £75,400 ($98,510.58).

About accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.