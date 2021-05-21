AceD (ACED) Hits Market Cap of $145,040.50

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. One AceD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AceD has traded 57.7% lower against the dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $145,040.50 and approximately $5,799.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000866 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin.

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.