Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Lifted by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $96.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.57. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

