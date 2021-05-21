Adam Dewitt Sells 4,000 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Stock

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,025.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $408,240.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Grubhub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00.

GRUB stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.70. Grubhub Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Grubhub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Grubhub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Grubhub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Grubhub by 703.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

