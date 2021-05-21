adbank (ADB) Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 25.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. One adbank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $43,522.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 63.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00067386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.19 or 0.00974694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00097314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.72 or 0.08930803 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,071,290 coins. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for adbank is adbank.network. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

