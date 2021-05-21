Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 259 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $491.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.44 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $499.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

