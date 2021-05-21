Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $491.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.44 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $235.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

