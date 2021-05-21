ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136 million-$146 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.82 million.

Several research analysts have commented on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

ADTN traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,619. ADTRAN has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $948.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. Research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,600.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

