Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:WMS traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $107.35. The stock had a trading volume of 534,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $117.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.21%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

