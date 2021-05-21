Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Issues Earnings Results

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WMS stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.22. 1,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,999. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $117.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMS. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

