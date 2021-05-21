Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.

WMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.60.

Shares of WMS traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.09. 649,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,763. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

