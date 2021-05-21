Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report published on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $78.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.55. The company has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

