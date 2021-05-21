Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $3.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $26.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

